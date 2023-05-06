Revolution shut out FC Toronto

It took a while, but Bruce Arena broke a deadlock with his former assistant, Bob Bradley. The Arena-coached Revolution took a 2-0 win over Toronto FC at BMO Field Saturday night, retaining first place in the Eastern Conference and giving him his first victory over Bradley since 1998.

Bobby Wood and DeJuan Jones scored as the Revolution (7-1-3, 24 points) outplayed Toronto (2-3-6, 12 points), improving their unbeaten streak to nine games in all competitions going into a US Open Cup match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Gillette Stadium Tuesday.

Wood scored his third goal of the season, taking possession off Sigurd Rosted just past the halfway line, then going directly to the penalty area, firing under Sean Johnson in the 19th minute.