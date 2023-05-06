Revolution shut out FC Toronto

It took a while, but Bruce Arena broke a deadlock with his former assistant, Bob Bradley. The Arena-coached Revolution took a 2-0 win over Toronto FC at BMO Field Saturday night, retaining first place in the Eastern Conference and giving him his first victory over Bradley since 1998.
Bobby Wood and DeJuan Jones scored as the Revolution (7-1-3, 24 points) outplayed Toronto (2-3-6, 12 points), improving their unbeaten streak to nine games in all competitions going into a US Open Cup match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Gillette Stadium Tuesday.
Wood scored his third goal of the season, taking possession off Sigurd Rosted just past the halfway line, then going directly to the penalty area, firing under Sean Johnson in the 19th minute.
Advertisement
The Revolution controlled the early part of the game, but nearly fell behind as Lorenzo Insigne just missed wide from 45 yards.
Both Arena and Bradley went to their benches early in the second half, the Revolution adding Jozy Altidore and Latif Blessing, TFC going to a two-forward alignment. The pace picked up immediately, and the Revolution boosted the lead to 2-0 as Jones finished a rebound of a Carles Gil shot in the 62nd minute. Jones started the sequence on the left wing, Gil one-timing Emmanuel Boateng’s cross, Johnson’s save going to Jones on the edge of the goal area.
The Arena-Bradley pairing goes back to the late 1970s, when they coached the University of Virginia, and continued in the first two years of the MLS. In 1998, Arena and Bradley split four games, Bradley guiding the Chicago Fire to victory over United in the MLS Cup final. Arena and Bradley did not face each other again until last season, when the Revolution and Toronto FC played to two ties.
Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.