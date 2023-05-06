Car bombing injures prominent Russian nationalist writer, state media reports

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called it a “terrorist bombing,” saying in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that Prilepin’s driver had been killed.

Writer and Ukraine combat veteran Zakhar Prilepin was conscious with a broken leg and a concussion, in serious but not critical condition, according to state media reports. An explosive device has been planted under Prilepin’s Audi SUV in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, Tass reported.

A car bombing Saturday seriously wounded a prominent Russian nationalist and novelist, while killing his driver, state media reported, one of a series of internal attacks that are spreading a sense of disarray even as the country gears up to celebrate its most important annual military holiday.

It was the second such attack within a week that authorities have referred to as a “terrorist” incident, and it comes as unease is growing among Russia’s military and political leadership, which is bracing for a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the war that has dragged on for 14 months. Other attacks have included two explosions Wednesday over the Kremlin, which did little damage but carried heavy symbolic weight, plus blasts that have ignited oil storage facilities and derailed at least two trains in Russia.

One man who officials said had confessed to having links to the Ukrainian security services was arrested in the vicinity of the attack, Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement. REN-TV, a channel close to the Russian security services, reported that a second man also with possible links to Ukraine was in custody. The explosion was caused by a tank mine buried in the road, the report said.

The Foreign Ministry blamed Ukraine for the attack, with backing from the United States and its European allies.

The Ukrainian security service, SBU, said in a statement that it would neither confirm nor deny it had been involved in the car bombing, according to the state Ukrinform news agency.

The Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into the Saturday attack and had sent investigators to the scene. A photograph shared by the committee on Telegram showed a white SUV flipped upside down, with what appeared to be its front half blown off, next to a crater. A murky militant group that combines Ukrainians and Tartars from occupied Crimea claimed responsibility for the attack, as it has in the previous two targeted bombings, but presented no evidence.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.