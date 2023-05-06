Charles is crowned king in ancient ceremony with modern twists

The coronation, the first since Queen Elizabeth II’s in 1953, was a royal spectacle of the kind that only Britain still stages: four hours of pageantry that began with the clip-clop of horses’ hoofs on Pall Mall and ended with the vaporous trails of acrobatic jets streaking above Buckingham Palace, as Charles watched from the balcony with Queen Camilla, who had been crowned shortly after him.

LONDON — Anointed with holy oil and enthroned on St. Edward’s chair, King Charles III was crowned Saturday in a solemn ritual that stretches back more than a millennium but unfolded with multiple concessions to the modern age.

Advertisement

Yet this was a coronation for a very different country than when Elizabeth first wore the crown. Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and Sikh leaders greeted Charles as he left Westminster Abbey, and there were various attempts — not always successful — to make a medieval ritual more inclusive and democratic.

Female bishops from the Church of England took part in the liturgy; hymns were sung in Welsh, Scottish and Irish Gaelic; and when Charles, 74, took a sacred oath to defend the Protestant faith, he also offered a personal prayer, in which he promised to be a pluralistic monarch for a diverse society.

“I come not to be served, but to serve,” Charles said, moving gingerly in a velvet and gold lace robe first worn by his grandfather, King George VI. “Grant that I may be a blessing to all thy children, of every faith and belief.”

At the invitation of the archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, who presided over the service, the congregation chanted, “God save King Charles,” their voices echoing in the abbey’s vaulted nave.

Among those in the audience of 2,200 were heads of state, including President Emmanuel Macron of France; entertainment figures like singer Lionel Richie; and first lady Jill Biden, although not President Joe Biden, who posted his congratulations to Charles on Twitter from the White House.

Advertisement

Outside, thousands of spectators lined the streets under a steady drizzle. There was little of the excitement that has electrified crowds during royal weddings or the sadness that suffused mourners during the queen’s funeral in September. But there was a collective sense of history in the making, and even a tingle or two as the newly crowned king and queen passed in their gold stagecoach.

If Elizabeth’s coronation was one of the world’s first mass media events, its black-and-white images transmitted globally by the BBC, this was the first coronation of the digital age, shared by spectators on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

“I am just intrigued,” Zoë Boyce, 24, said as she waited in a park with a friend, Sarah Chappell, 23. Boyce insisted she was “not a big fan” of the monarchy but said, “I think you can appreciate it without supporting it.”

“It’s just a day in history isn’t it?” Chappell added.

There were discordant notes. Hours before the service began, police arrested the head of Britain’s most prominent republican movement, Graham Smith, and others who had planned to protest in Trafalgar Square, along the procession route.

Smith said this past week that the anti-monarchists would chant and brandish placards saying, “Not My King,” but would not disrupt the proceedings. Yet police, armed with a much-disputed new law that allows them to crack down on demonstrations, rounded up Smith and others, apparently before they had uttered a word.

Advertisement

As word of the arrests spread, other protesters milled restively outside the cordoned-off area around Trafalgar Square.

“I think it’s disgusting,” said Charlie Willis, 20. “To have a giant party about having a crown put on your head when you have people dying of starvation and poverty. I mean would you do that?”

One misstep in the days leading up to the ceremony was the archbishop’s plan to “call upon” millions of people across the United Kingdom and its realms to pay homage to the king, a modification that he framed as a democratizing step because that ritual had traditionally been reserved for the hereditary aristocracy.

But after a backlash from critics, Welby softened the wording. “I now invite those who wish to offer their support do so, with a moment of private reflection, by joining in saying, ‘God save King Charles,’” he said a touch tentatively.

For many, however, the coronation was an excuse to cheer, wave Union Jacks and take part in the quintessentially English experience of getting wet together. “Congratulations for braving the weather,” a voice from a loudspeaker near Buckingham Palace said. “May the damp in our clothes not dampen our spirit.”

“It’s rather festive, and the scene is very stoic of the British,” said Rupert Birch, 56, an entrepreneur, who was sheltering from the downpour under one of the plane trees that line Hyde Park.

Advertisement

Sarah Briscoe, 44, who works in financial services, credited the king with being ahead of his time on important issues like environmental sustainability. But she acknowledged the burden he had in succeeding Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-serving monarch who became a revered figure and an anchor for the country.

“His mother was so brilliant,” Briscoe said. “It’s impossible for him to live up to her, isn’t it? Charles is just an interim. Everyone’s waiting for William to take the throne because he’s young, and he and Kate are friendly and modern.”

The royal family’s awkward dynamics were on display in the ceremony. Prince Harry, the king’s estranged younger son, arrived alone with a gaggle of his cousins. Harry’s wife, Meghan, stayed home in Montecito, California, with the couple’s children, Lilibet and Archie, who celebrated his fourth birthday Saturday.

Harry was seated in the third row, between the husband of his cousin, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Alexandra, an 86-year-old cousin of the queen who is 56th in line to throne. He did not appear in the lineup on the balcony of the palace, with British papers reporting that he planned to return quickly to California.

By contrast, Harry’s brother, Prince William, his wife, Kate, and their children played a central role in the proceedings. Prince George, 9, their eldest son, held the king’s robe as one of the pages. Their 8-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, beguiled onlookers in an ivory silk crepe dress and cape by designer Alexander McQueen. It was a miniature version of the ensemble worn by her mother.

Advertisement

For Camilla, 75, now elevated from queen consort to queen, the coronation represented the end of a decadeslong rehabilitation project that began with her marriage to Charles in 2005, after the messy dissolution of his marriage to Princess Diana.

Among other prominent women at the ceremony were Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, who stood, ramrod straight, bearing the jewel-encrusted Sword of State during one of the longest parts of the service.

And while most members of the royal family rode in carriages or cars during the grand procession back to the palace, Princess Anne, the king’s younger sister, rode on horseback. An accomplished equestrian and a colonel of the Blues and Royals, a cavalry regiment of the British army, she had the status of Gold Stick-in-Waiting, an honorary bodyguard to the sovereign.

Even in a country used to royal spectacle, that parade beggared description: 19 military bands and 4,000 troops, stretching a full mile from the palace gates along the mall and around the corner into Whitehall.

After saluting the troops in the garden behind the palace, Charles and his family appeared on the balcony to watch the aerial flyby, which was cut back by the low clouds. In place of the 60 aircraft originally planned, a flotilla of helicopters and Red Arrow acrobatic jets roared overhead.

The day’s main focus, however, was on Charles, who looked at times like a man feeling the weight of the crown — in his case, an imperial one set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and 269 pearls.

In the ceremony’s most intimate moment, Charles was anointed with holy oil, harvested from the Mount of Olives and consecrated in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. The archbishop conducted the ritual behind a screen — concealing the king and symbolizing the extreme privacy of what is intended as almost a divine encounter between the sovereign and God.

Like other elements of the ceremony, the anointment dates to the coronation of King Edgar in A.D. 973 in the Roman city of Bath. That it has survived, unchanged, until the 21st century has intrigued historians.

But the antique — some would say anachronistic — nature of the ceremony posed a challenge to the organizers, including the king himself, who has spoken of his determination to make the monarchy more forward-looking, relevant and inclusive.

As part of his oath, Charles swore to uphold the Church of England, reaffirmed his Protestant faith and promised that all future monarchs would be Protestant. Seeking to put those words in a modern context, Welby encouraged the king to “foster an environment in which people of all faiths and beliefs can live freely.”

In his sermon, the archbishop saluted Charles’ commitment to charity and his lifetime of service to the people of his country. “We are here to crown a king,” he said, “and we crown a king to serve.”