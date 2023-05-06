The coronation of King Charles III, in photos

People gather ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III in London on May 6.

People who camped overnight overnight for a view of the royals awoke to cloudy skies that gave way to sun and some light rain.

LONDON — Crowds are growing outside Buckingham Palace and guests are arriving at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III.

Troops march outside the Palace of Westminster ahead of Britain's King Charles III coronation ceremony in London on May 6. Markus Schreiber/Associated Press





Fans carrying flags and clad in the colors of the Union Jack were arriving by train in London hours before the ceremony that begins when Charles and Camilla, queen consort, depart from the palace in a gilded horse-drawn carriage.

The royal couple will be chauffeured on the 1.3-mileroute through central London to Westminster Abbey for the two-hour ceremony.

The church buzzed with excitement and was abloom with fragrant flowers and colorful hats. Invited guests streaming into the abbey including recognizable celebrities such as Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, Lionel Ritchie and Nick Cave, and others including judges in wigs, soldiers with gleaming medals attached to red tunics and members of the House of Lords in their red robes.









Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave walks near Westminster Abbey. Toby Melville/Associated Press

Lionel Richie takes selfies with guests ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Emma Thompson arrives ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. Jane Barlow/Associated Press

A person holds up a placard reading "Citizens not subjects" in Trafalgar Square ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London, England. WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort drive up The Mall to Buckingham Palace at the start of the day, in central London, on May 6 ahead of their coronations. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images