Top Places to Work deadline extended

The Globe’s 16th annual ranking of top employers comes from the best possible sources — the people who work there — and is open to any organization with 50 or more employees in Massachusetts: private and public companies, nonprofits, and government agencies. Once a company is nominated, employees fill out an anonymous 24-question survey that includes questions about management, flexibility, and values.

If your company isn’t one of the 400 employers already signed up to participate in the Globe’s annual Top Places to Work survey and you’re lamenting the fact that Friday was the last day to sign up ... relax! The final deadline to nominate your company has been extended to June 16.

Companies will be surveyed through July by the Globe’s research partner, Energage, which conducts similar Top Workplaces surveys in 62 markets. Last year, 75,837 employees at 381 companies in Massachusetts went through the process, and 150 workplaces were recognized.

In December, the Globe will publish this year’s list of winners, broken down into four size categories, in a special Globe Magazine section detailing what makes these organizations stand out. A few highlights from the 2022 list: a biotech with a “bring your parents to work day,” employers that handed out raises to combat inflation, and a metal manufacturing company CEO willing to take a turn in a dunk tank.

To nominate your company, go to bostonglobe.com/nominate or call 617-674-2286.

Now stop procrastinating!

