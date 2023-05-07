21-year-old killed, teen seriously injured in N.H. rollover crash

A 21-year-old Keene, N.H., man was killed and a teenager was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Sullivan, N.H., early Sunday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.
At 6:14 a.m., state troopers responded to a report of a rollover on Valley Road, State Police said in a statement.
When they arrived, troopers learned that a 2012 Ford Focus had been headed south when it drifted off the roadway, sideswiped a guardrail, and collided with a stone wall, which caused the car to roll over, State Police said.
The driver, Taylor Hokanson, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old passenger was also seriously injured after being ejected from the car during the crash, according to the statement, but the injuries were not life-threatening.
The passenger was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for treatment and later airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon as a precaution, officials said.
The Sullivan Fire Department, Keene Fire Department, Keene police, and Rescue Inc. EMS services assisted State Police at the scene.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can contact Trooper Paul Bergeron at Paul.J.Bergeron@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at 603-223-3879.
