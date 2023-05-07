21-year-old killed, teen seriously injured in N.H. rollover crash

A 21-year-old Keene, N.H., man was killed and a teenager was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Sullivan, N.H., early Sunday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.

At 6:14 a.m., state troopers responded to a report of a rollover on Valley Road, State Police said in a statement.

When they arrived, troopers learned that a 2012 Ford Focus had been headed south when it drifted off the roadway, sideswiped a guardrail, and collided with a stone wall, which caused the car to roll over, State Police said.