Lowell man arrested after threatening to kill people in Tewksbury

A Lowell man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly threatening to kill people with a boxcutter knife outside a motel in Tewksbury, according to a statement from police.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Motel 6 at 95 Main St., where Justin Maryland, 47, was allegedly yelling and waiving a box cutter at people in the parking lot, the statement said. The incident drew the attention of a “large number” of people, including hotel guests, who gathered outside their rooms, said Robert Mills, a spokesperson for Tewksbury police.

The officers asked Maryland to stop, but he did not comply at first, the statement said. They continued to repeat commands while aiming a taser at the man from a distance, the statement said.