Lowell man arrested after threatening to kill people in Tewksbury

A Lowell man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly threatening to kill people with a boxcutter knife outside a motel in Tewksbury, according to a statement from police.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Motel 6 at 95 Main St., where Justin Maryland, 47, was allegedly yelling and waiving a box cutter at people in the parking lot, the statement said. The incident drew the attention of a “large number” of people, including hotel guests, who gathered outside their rooms, said Robert Mills, a spokesperson for Tewksbury police.
The officers asked Maryland to stop, but he did not comply at first, the statement said. They continued to repeat commands while aiming a taser at the man from a distance, the statement said.
Maryland eventually complied and was taken into custody , the statement said. Officers found the boxcutter in the pocket of his jacket, the statement said.
He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime and disorderly conduct, the statement said. He will be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court, Mills said.
There were no injuries reported, said Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus, in the statement.
“This was outstanding work to bring this man safely into custody by de-escalating this incident,” Columbus said. “I’m grateful, due to the officers’ quick response and actions, that no one was hurt.”
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.