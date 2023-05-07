Man’s body recovered from Merrimack River in Methuen

The body was placed on the fire department’s boat and brought ashore at the city’s boat launch on Riverside Drive.

A State Police dive team and Methuen firefighters responded to the river, said David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police said in an e-mail.

A man’s body was recovered from the Merrimack River in Methuen early Sunday afternoon, State Police said.

It was put onto a Methuen Fire Department boat and brought to the Riverside Drive boat launch.

The medical examiner will take custody of the body, Procopio said.

No further information was released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.