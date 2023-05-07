N.H. State Police operation finds 67 traffic violations; catches Mass. teen who allegedly drove 120 m.p.h.

A New Hampshire State Police traffic enforcement initiative that used an aircraft clocked dozens of violations Sunday on Interstate 95 in Hampton and led to multiple charges against a 19-year-old motorcyclist from Revere, Mass., who allegedly drove 120 miles per hour in an effort to escape authorities, State Police said.

State Police identified 67 violations during the exercise, including six vehicles that were traveling at more than 100 miles per hour and 24 vehicles clocked at more than 90 miles per hour, according to a statement from the department.

One of the speeders, Salim Castro, was initially seen riding a 2009 Honda CBR600 motorcycle at 94 miles per hour, State Police said. When a trooper attempted to stop Castro, he fled, increasing his speed to more than 120 miles per hour, according to State Police.