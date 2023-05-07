Pedestrian fatally struck by car in North Andover

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Sunday afternoon in North Andover, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

The pedestrian was hit by a Honda Civic while walking on a sidewalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 about 1:30 p.m., according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

The pedestrian was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The identity of the victim was not released pending family notification.