Pedestrian fatally struck by car in North Andover

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Sunday afternoon in North Andover, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.
The pedestrian was hit by a Honda Civic while walking on a sidewalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Route 125 about 1:30 p.m., according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.
The pedestrian was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The identity of the victim was not released pending family notification.
The driver remained at the site of the crash, and no charges or citations have been filed, the district attorney’s office said.
The incident is under investigation by State Police and North Andover police.
