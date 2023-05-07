Two people rushed to hospital following Mattapan shooting Sunday night

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Mattapan on Sunday night, Boston police said.
At least one victim had injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman.
Officers were called to 66 Wildwood St. at 8:34 p.m. and located two victims, McNulty said. No further information about their identities or medical conditions was immediately available Sunday night.
Boston police homicide detectives also responded to the scene, McNulty said.
The shooting remains under investigation, he said. No arrests were reported.
