Two people rushed to hospital following Mattapan shooting Sunday night

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Mattapan on Sunday night, Boston police said.

At least one victim had injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman.

Officers were called to 66 Wildwood St. at 8:34 p.m. and located two victims, McNulty said. No further information about their identities or medical conditions was immediately available Sunday night.