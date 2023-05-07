Woman charged with driving under the influence after car crashes into Townsend building

A 61-year-old woman was arrested Sunday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs after a vehicle drove into a commercial building in Townsend and then fled the scene, according to the Townsend Police Department.
At 3:20 p.m., Townsend police received a report that a vehicle drove into a plaza at 220 Main St. and then drove away, the department said in a statement. The building contains multiple stores, but the damage was confined to a vacant portion, police said.
Following an investigation, police were able to locate the vehicle involved at the home of its driver, who was identified as Deborah Gyles, of Townsend, and taken into custody, according to officials.
Gyles was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and having an unregistered motor vehicle, officials said. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Ayer District Court on Monday.
It was unclear Sunday whether Gyles had retained an attorney to represent her.
Gia Orsino can be reached at gia.orsino@globe.com.