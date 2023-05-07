Woman charged with driving under the influence after car crashes into Townsend building

A 61-year-old woman was arrested Sunday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs after a vehicle drove into a commercial building in Townsend and then fled the scene, according to the Townsend Police Department.

At 3:20 p.m., Townsend police received a report that a vehicle drove into a plaza at 220 Main St. and then drove away, the department said in a statement. The building contains multiple stores, but the damage was confined to a vacant portion, police said.

Following an investigation, police were able to locate the vehicle involved at the home of its driver, who was identified as Deborah Gyles, of Townsend, and taken into custody, according to officials.