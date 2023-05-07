Fatal hospital errors raise concern over culture of safety

Re “Nightmare end to routine hospital visit: Boston Children’s pays $15 million over death of infant undergoing sleep study” (Page A1, April 30): A $15 million settlement without either a trial or a confidentiality agreement seems to me to be a clear admission that whatever went wrong was entirely foreseeable as well as preventable. My concern is whether Boston Children’s Hospital has adequately examined why it happened in the first place.

I have worked in chemical plants, both before the creation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and as recently as seven years ago. OSHA’s position is that all accidents are foreseeable and preventable, and severe penalties are levied when a worker is seriously injured or killed. In manufacturing, making sure it doesn’t happen again isn’t good enough. This has resulted in a significant cultural change in companies that did not take safety seriously before OSHA.