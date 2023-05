I agree with the perspective expressed in Jeff Jacoby’s column “Republicans can spare the country a rematch it doesn’t want” (Ideas, April 30). I am willing to do my part. I voted for Donald Trump in the past, but over time, he has taught me well that his view of the world is seriously flawed. Joe Biden is no bargain, but if we end up with Trump in 2024, we’ll probably end up in a dumpster fire.

William L. Wilson