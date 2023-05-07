BC women’s lacrosse team draws No. 3 seed for NCAA tournament

The Boston College women’s lacrosse team landed the No. 3 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, it was announced Sunday night.
The Eagles, looking to reach their sixth consecutive NCAA title game, will host first- and second-round games at Newton Field beginning Friday. BC has earned a first-round bye, and will face the winner of Friday’s game between Penn and UConn (12-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14.
Northwestern and Syracuse drew the top two seeds for the tournament. North Carolina, which trounced BC in March only to lose, 11-9, to the Eagles in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship, is seeded fourth.
Also in the 29-team field are UMass (16-2), which earned an at-large bid and will face Johns Hopkins on Friday in Syracuse, N.Y.; Fairfield (14-4), which qualified as Metro Atlantic tournament champions and will face No. 8 Loyola in Baltimore on Friday; and Sacred Heart (11-7), Northeast Conference champions and visiting North Carolina on Friday.