women's college lacrosse

BC women’s lacrosse team draws No. 3 seed for NCAA tournament

By Staff and wire reportsUpdated May 7, 2023, 19 minutes ago
Jenn Medjid and the Eagles landed the No. 3 overall seed.Kelly Coughlan

The Boston College women’s lacrosse team landed the No. 3 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, it was announced Sunday night.

The Eagles, looking to reach their sixth consecutive NCAA title game, will host first- and second-round games at Newton Field beginning Friday. BC has earned a first-round bye, and will face the winner of Friday’s game between Penn and UConn (12-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14.

Northwestern and Syracuse drew the top two seeds for the tournament. North Carolina, which trounced BC in March only to lose, 11-9, to the Eagles in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship, is seeded fourth.

Also in the 29-team field are UMass (16-2), which earned an at-large bid and will face Johns Hopkins on Friday in Syracuse, N.Y.; Fairfield (14-4), which qualified as Metro Atlantic tournament champions and will face No. 8 Loyola in Baltimore on Friday; and Sacred Heart (11-7), Northeast Conference champions and visiting North Carolina on Friday.


