The Celtics can take a commanding lead in their series with the 76ers in Game 4. Follow along.

By Gary Washburn, Adam Himmelsbach and Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated May 7, 2023, 20 minutes ago
Joe Mazzulla (left) will be leaning heavily on veterans like Malcolm Brogdon to get the Celtics through an important Game 4 on the road.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Celtics are looking like contenders again.

After a disappointing Game 1 loss at home, Boston responded with a blowout Game 2 win before reclaiming home-court advantage in a Game 3 win in Philadelphia, and the Celtics can put the series on the brink with another win in Game 4 Saturday afternoon.

James Harden has cooled off after a scorching Game 1, but MVP Joel Embiid started to find his rhythm again in Game 3. Keeping the Sixers at bay on the road again will be a tall task.

You can watch on ESPN. Follow along with the game below.

See the NBA playoff schedule and scoreboard.

