The Celtics can take a commanding lead in their series with the 76ers in Game 4. Follow along.

After a disappointing Game 1 loss at home, Boston responded with a blowout Game 2 win before reclaiming home-court advantage in a Game 3 win in Philadelphia, and the Celtics can put the series on the brink with another win in Game 4 Saturday afternoon.

The Celtics are looking like contenders again.

James Harden has cooled off after a scorching Game 1, but MVP Joel Embiid started to find his rhythm again in Game 3. Keeping the Sixers at bay on the road again will be a tall task.

You can watch on ESPN. Follow along with the game below.

See the NBA playoff schedule and scoreboard.

