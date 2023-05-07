Devils pile up the goals against Hurricanes to close within 2-1 in Game 3 of series

Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Damon Severson added their first goals of playoffs and Vitek Vanecek returned to the net and made 26 saves in helping New Jersey cut its deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1.

Jack Hughes scored two goals, set up two more and had a near fight as the New Jersey Devils began the task of digging out of another hole with a 8-4 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday in Newark.

The eight goals were the most for the Devils in a playoff game since they beat Washington, 10-4, on April 22, 1988.

Michael McLeod capped a three-goal opening period with a shorthanded goal and 19-year-old defenseman Luke Hughes — Jack’s brother — made his playoff debut and picked up two assists. Dawson Mercer had three assists.

Carolina set an NHL record, scoring three shorthanded goals in the game. Jordan Martinook scored on a penalty shot in the second period with the Canes down a man and Jordan Staal and Seth Jarvis scored 50 seconds apart on the same penalty kill in the third.

Sebastian Aho had the other goal for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen, who allowed two goals on 48 shots in the first two games of the series, gave up four on 12 shots before being replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov early in the second period.

This was a totally different game than the first two in Raleigh, N.C., which the Canes won by a combined 11-2 score. They dominated from start to finish in both games, with their forecheck bottling up the Devils’ up tempo offense.

The Hurricanes were also a little unlucky hitting two goalposts with the score closer and not getting the benefit of some obvious high-sticking calls by the Devils in the first two periods.

Meier opened the scoring at 5:58, stuffing a puck past Andersen from in close. Hughes scored from the right circle five minutes later after taking a pass from Brendan Smith and McLeod started the rout with his shorthanded goal in close at 12:31.

Stars cancel watch party

The Dallas Stars canceled a watch party that was planned during their road playoff game Sunday night in the plaza outside their home arena, which is less than 30 miles from a Texas outlet mall where an assailant killed eight people the previous day.

While Game 3 of the NHL playoffs series went on as scheduled Sunday night in Seattle, the Stars said they opted against having the watch party outside the American Airlines Center “out of respect for the victims, families and community of Allen.”

Stars coach Pete DeBoer, speaking in Seattle during the team’s morning skate Sunday, said the team was “heartbroken” about the mass shooting.

Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling outdoor shopping center, is about 14 miles from the Stars’ practice facility and offices that are in Frisco, Texas. DeBoer, in his first season as the Dallas coach, said his family shops there and Stars players go there as well.







