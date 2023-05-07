Rays drop Yankees in 10th inning to take 10-game lead in AL East

Anthony Rizzo and Harrison Bader homered for the Yankees (18-17), who led 6-0 before Tampa Bay scored twice in the fifth and five times in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead.

Paredes broke a 7-7 tie with a one-out hit to right off Albert Abreu (1-1) that scored automatic runner Brandon Lowe .

Gerrit Cole failed to hold a six-run lead, allowing his first two home runs of the season, and the Rays beat the Yankees, 8-7, Sunday on Isaac Paredes’s 10th-inning single to take two of three from New York.

Jose Siri and Christian Bethancourt homered for the major league-best Rays (28-7), who improved to 19-3 home. Last-place New York has lost 10 of its last 16 games and, at 18-17, trails the Rays by 10 games.

The announced crowd of 32,142 was the largest at Tropicana Field since 40,135 for a game against San Francisco on June 17, 2016.

Reeling Mets fall under .500

The skidding Mets fell under .500 for the first time since early April as Brenton Doyle’s first big league home run capped a seven-run fifth inning in the Rockies’ 13-6 win.

The Mets are 3-11 since opening 14-7. New York didn’t spend a day under .500 last season on its way to winning 101 games, second-most in franchise history, and its only time with a losing record this year had been at 3-4.

The six runs were as many as the Mets scored in their previous four games combined, but the 13 runs allowed were a season high.

Quantrill takes no-hit bid into 7th

Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill had a no-hit bid broken up with two outs in the seventh and combined on a one-hitter, leading the Guardians over the Twins, 2-0.

Alex Kirilloff got the lone hit with a two-out single in the seventh. Kirilloff hit a 1-0 changeup over second baseman Andrés Giménez, who attempted to make a leaping catch.

Quantrill (2-2) received a standing ovation following the hit. He walked Joey Gallo, but struck out José Miranda on three pitches. As he did after working out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, Quantrill pumped his fist and let out a yell as he left the mound as his day ended with another big ovation.

Braves nip Orioles in 12th

Michael Harris II couldn’t wait to get into the batter’s box after the Orioles chose to intentionally walk Marcell Ozuna and pitch to him.

Harris hit a game-ending double off Cionel Pérez in the 12th inning, and the Braves beat Baltimore, 3-2, to stop the Orioles’ streak of seven consecutive winning series.

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. brought a roar from the sellout crowd at Truist Park in the 11th when he caught Adam Frazier’s 322-foot flyout and made a one-hop throw to third baseman Austin Riley, who tagged Austin Hays for a double play.

Harris’ fly off Pérez (1-1) scored Ozzie Albies as the Braves won two of three from Baltimore, which lost consecutive games for the first time since April 8-9.

Marlins end losing streak in 14th

Garrett Hampson scored on Adbert Alzolay’s balk in the 14th inning, and the Marlins stopped a five-game slide by outlasting the Cubs for a wild 5-4 victory.

Hampson opened the inning on second as the automatic runner. He advanced on Luis Arraez’s groundout and trotted home when Alzolay (1-2) was called for a balk with a 2-2 count on Jesús Sánchez.

Steven Okert (1-0) got three outs for the win, and Andrew Nardi pitched the 14th for his first career save. Tucker Barnhart struck out with a runner on third for the final out.

Yuli Gurriel hit his third homer for Miami, which was outscored 34-12 during its losing streak. It was the first win for the Marlins since they closed out a three-game sweep of the Cubs in Miami on April 30.

Goldschmidt goes deep 3 times

Paul Goldschmidt homered three times, Brendan Donovan hit a three-run drive, and the Cardinals stopped an eight-game losing streak with a 12-6 win over the Tigers.

Goldschmidt had four hits and four RBIs in his third three-homer game, the first since March 29, 2019, against Milwaukee. He had solo home runs in the first and third innings and a two-run drive in the eighth.

Lars Nootbaar added a two-run single to cap off a seven-run sixth inning for the Cardinals, who had been on their longest skid in 16 years.

Dodgers-Padres to open 2024 in South Korea

The 2024 season will open with the Dodgers and Padres playing a pair of games in South Korea, according to ESPN. The first MLB games in South Korea will be the eighth season opener played outside the United States and Canada. Previous openers were played in Tokyo, Sydney, and Monterrey, Mexico. . . . Royals lefthander Ryan Yarbrough was removed from a 5-1 win over the Athletics in the sixth inning after getting hit in the face by a liner that was 106.2 miles per hour off the bat of Ryan Noda. Yarbrough was able to walk off the field with the assistance of trainers before being taken to the hospital for further testing . . . The Marlins reinstated infielder Joey Wendle from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Xavier Edwards to Triple A Jacksonville. Wendle had been sidelined by a strained right intercostal muscle since April 4 . . . The Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. missed a second straight game, a 10-1 victory over the Pirates, because of left wrist discomfort.

