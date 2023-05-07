Red Sox bats finally fall silent as Phillies halt their win streak at eight, thanks to a slump-busting Kyle Schwarber

But good intentions are no match for poor execution. Bleier left a sinker up and over the plate and Schwarber drilled it into the second deck in right field.

It’s a situation that all but demands a manager go to a lefthanded reliever and Alex Cora did exactly that against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, summoning Richard Bleier.

PHILADELPHIA — Runner on first base with two outs in a one-run game and Kyle Schwarber coming to the plate in the sixth inning.

The Phillies went on to beat the Red Sox, 6-1, before a sellout crowd of 44,669 at Citizens Bank Park.

Advertisement

The Sox took two of three in the series but saw their eight-game win streak come to an end. They were held to five hits as the Phillies snapped a six-game losing streak.

Tanner Houck (3-2) struck out Trea Turner to start the bottom of the sixth inning. Bryce Harper singled before Houck retired Nick Castellanos on a grounder to second.

Houck was only at 74 pitches but Cora went to Bleier, knowing Schwarber was 1 for 8 against him. That included a groundout on Friday night.

This time the sinker floated too much and Schwarber connected for his eighth home run.

The Phillies added two runs in the eighth inning off newly acquired Zack Littell.

Taijuan Walker (3-2) allowed one run over six innings for the win. Former Red Sox lefty Matt Strahm pitched the final two innings for the Phillies.

Masataka Yoshida was 2 for 4, extending his hit streak to 16 games. Triston Casas homered to center field in the fifth inning.

The Sox are off Monday and open a two-game series at Atlanta on Tuesday.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.