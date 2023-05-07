Game 36: Red Sox at Phillies lineups and notes

Tanner Houck was shaky in his last outing, allowing six earned runs over six innings, but got plenty of run support for his third win of the season. Even with the Boston offense rolling, he’ll likely need to be sharper when he takes the ball for the finale Sunday.

The Red Sox bats won’t seem to cool off, and with eight straight wins under their belt , they can make it nine (and claim another sweep) against the Phillies Sunday afternoon.

Taijuan Walker has struggled to recapture his Mets form in Philadelphia; he was rocked for eight runs and couldn’t escape the fourth inning against the Dodgers last time out. Walker will be tasked with arresting the Phillies’ six-game slide and keeping the red-hot Sox at bay.

Lineups

RED SOX (21-14): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (3-1, 5.34 ERA)

PHILLIES (15-19): TBA

Pitching: RHP Taijuan Walker (2-2, 6.91 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Walker: Rafael Devers 1-5, Kiké Hernández 1-2, Reese McGuire 0-1, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Raimel Tapia 0-3, Justin Turner 4-16, Alex Verdugo 1-4

Phillies vs. Houck: Josh Harrison 1-1, Brandon Marsh 1-2

Stat of the day: The Sox have only been caught stealing once this season (with 23 successful swipes), the fewest failed attempts in baseball.

Notes: The Red Sox have scored 59 runs over the last eight games, and have scored at least five in each of the eight wins ... Boston is bidding for its first nine-game win streak in over two years, since April 2021 ... Houck is facing Philadelphia for the first time in his career ... Signed to a four-year, $72 million contract in the offseason, Walker has permitted five homers and 13 runs over his last two starts ... He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 1.737 WHIP in three career starts against the Red Sox ... Two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper launched his first homer of the season Saturday as he makes his way back from an elbow injury.

