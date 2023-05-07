Wyndham Clark pulls away from Xander Schauffele to win Wells Fargo Championship by four strokes

The 29-year-old Clark struggled to hold back tears as he sank a bogey putt on the 18th hole to seal the win.

Wyndham Clark shot 68 on Sunday for a four-shot victory over Xander Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C., to earn his first career win on the PGA Tour.

Clark finished the tournament at 19-under-par 265, the second-lowest score in relation to par in tournament history behind only three-time champion Rory McIlroy’s 21-under 267 in 2015 when par for the course was 72.

Schauffele had accuracy issues with his driver and shot 70, finishing at 15 under.

Advertisement

Tyrrell Hatton and Harry English finished tied for third at 12 under, one shot better than Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott. Defending champion Max Homa shot 70 on Sunday and tied for ninth at 9-under 275.

Clark’s victory came the hard way.

The world’s 80th ranked player opened the final round with a two-shot lead, surrendered it to Schauffele after seven holes and then stormed back to win after playing the final 11 holes in 4 under.

Despite never having won on tour before, there were signs that Clark was due. He’d finished in the top six in three of the last five tournaments he’d entered, including a third place finish at the Zurich Classic last month.

Champions — Stephen Ames capped off his dominant week on the TPC Sugarloaf with a 4-under 68 that gave him the tournament scoring record and a four-shot victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Ga.

Ames joined David Toms as the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year. He previously won the Trophy Hassan II in Morocco.

Ames had a three-shot lead going into the final and was never seriously challenged. He drove into the water on the final hole and still made a 30-foot par putt to finish at 19-under 197. Ames broke his own 54-hole record at Sugarloaf by four shots. He also won in 2017.

Advertisement

Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied the final hole for a 68 to finish alone in second.

DP Tour — Adrian Meronk of Poland shot a 2-under 69 for a 13-under 271 to beat Romain Langasque by a stroke in winning the DS Automobiles Italian Open in Rome.

…

Don January, who won the 1967 PGA Championship and became one of the early stars on golf’s Senior Tour, winning 22 events in its first decade, died Sunday at his home in Dallas. He was 93. His death was announced by the PGA Tour.

“I’m just a damned old pro from Dallas, Texas, who was lucky enough to have a swing that lasted for a while,” January told Sports Illustrated in 1998, the year before he retired.

January, who turned pro in 1955, won 10 PGA Tour events in 10 different years, most notably the 1967 PGA Championship, when he defeated his fellow Texan Don Massengale by two strokes in a playoff at the Columbine Country Club near Denver. Six years earlier, he was beaten by Jerry Barber in a PGA Championship playoff.