Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 20 dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — A double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized off a beach in southern India on Sunday night, and more than 20 people including children died, local media reported.

“The boat is being hauled ashore and more bodies are expected to be recovered from inside,” Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told the Press Trust of India news agency, adding that four people in critical condition were admitted to a hospital.

The dead included children who had come for a ride on the boat during their school vacation, the minister said.