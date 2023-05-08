BLO’s ‘Omar’ is a prayer answered

The imaginative and visually striking production, directed by Kaneza Schaal, begins in a West African village where Omar (poignant tenor Jamez McCorkle) is reciting the Koran. Moments later, slavers pillaging the area capture him, and kill his mother, Fatima (powerful mezzo-soprano Cierra Byrd). But in death, Fatima becomes an omnipresent spirit who brings wisdom and inspiration to her son.

The opera, co-commissioned by the BLO, had its New England premiere Thursday at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theater. Composers Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels based their opera on the autobiography of enslaved Islamic scholar Omar ibn Said. He was abducted in West Africa in 1807 at the age of 37 and wrote a short memoir more than 20 years later, in North Carolina.

After his capture, Omar endures a long journey in the hold of a ship. He is shackled to other captives who lament their fate in a mournful chorus: “Our journey ended here, in squalor and fear.”

Arriving in Charleston, S.C., confused and unable to understand English, Omar is sold to a vicious man at a slave auction.

There, an enslaved woman named Julie urges Omar to get to Fayetteville, N.C., where she says a better man — real-life legislator James Owen — runs a plantation. Soprano Brianna J. Robinson, a radiant voice and presence throughout the piece, sings the role of Julie, the only character who truly connects with Omar.

Omar (Jamez McCorkle) is reunited with Julie (Brianna J. Robinson) in BLO's "Omar." Olivia Moon Photography

While fully acknowledging the horrors of slavery, the opera provides moments of levity. In one interview, Giddens said that with “Omar,” she saw an opportunity to depict a “multidimensional” world. She said while movies about slavery tend to center on the violence enslaved people suffered, she wanted to represent “the different ways that people snatched joy out of this life, snatched a way of living that was going to honor their humanity.”

From the orchestra (deftly conducted by Michael Ellis Ingram), we heard music infused with West African, Arabic, Cuban, and various American genres, including gospel and bluegrass, which reflect the multicultural layers of the African diaspora. Giddens, who also wrote the libretto for “Omar,” is known for traversing classical, folk, and roots music — she has picked up the fiddle and banjo to explore the Black roots of American folk music. Abels, who has scored Jordan Peele’s feature films, including “Nope” and “Get Out,” is also known for drawing on cross-cultural elements.

Said’s 1831 memoir sheds some rare light on the experience of enslaved Muslims in the American South. In that sense, it’s a unique gift to American history. It’s a slim manuscript, however; just a few handwritten pages in Arabic, much of it quoting the Koran. The libretto Giddens derived from it did not deliver a strong dramatic plot, but offered a poetic and meditative prayer honoring the memory of enslaved Muslims.

Visually — and symbolically — the star of “Omar” is the written word itself, which ties together this entire production, designed by Christopher Myers. Much of the cast’s colorful clothing is printed with Arabic writing, some of which is a reproduction of Said’s own. At times, Omar traces calligraphy that is reflected on large scrims, in a most striking effect.

Act II opens with a stunning, mostly white set with tall, Arabic-inscribed drapes. Omar is in jail after fleeing his vicious enslaver and has written on the walls of his cell. Owen (bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch), intrigued by what he’s heard about this devout Muslim man, gets him released and takes him to his plantation. He will make Omar convert to Christianity (though Omar keeps reciting the Koran) and urge him to write his story.

Act II also features some of the best music and movement the opera has to offer. Julie and her friend Katie Ellen (mezzo-soprano Catherine Daniel) sing a lighthearted tune about their lives on the Owen plantation. This is followed by a hoedown number that provides much-needed movement by the chorus.

During the finale, Julie implores Omar to write about his life. “Tell your story, Omar, you must,” she sings, “or they will never know, and we will fade into dust.”

Said’s written words, and now this opera, have prevented this chapter of American history from fading into dust.

OMAR

Presented by Boston Lyric Opera

At Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, May 4