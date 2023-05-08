Shelburne Museum announces plans to build a new facility for Indigenous art

The Perry Center for Native American Art, housing an assemblage of items representing nearly 80 tribes from across the country, will be the 40th building on the museum’s sprawling, 45-acre campus .

The Shelburne Museum in Vermont announced Monday it is building a new facility specifically to accommodate its significant collection of Indigenous art.

“This is the culmination of a lot of work and we think it’s going to represent something truly extraordinary,” Thomas Denenberg, the John Wilmerding Director and CEO of Shelburne Museum, said Monday. “I don’t know very many buildings in New England that are bespoke for Indigenous collections.”

Due to open in 2026, the new, $12.6 million facility will combine the museum’s existing store of Indigenous art — including textiles, clothing, and baskets — with the 200 or so items gifted to the museum by Anthony and Teressa Perry, a collection that includes garments and pottery.

“Polychrome Water Jar,” Acoma Pueblo, ca.1880–90. Perry Collection of Native American Arts

The Perry Center is being designed by Adjaye Associates, an architectural firm known for creating culturally specific spaces. Its highest-profile commission is the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened to enthusiastic reviews in 2016.

“Our team is inspired by the potential of the Perry Center to not only enhance Shelburne Museum as a destination for education, but also to amplify and empower the Indigenous communities represented by the collection,” Adjaye Associates principal David Adjaye said in a statement.

Located seven miles south of Burlington, the Shelburne Museum was founded in 1947 by Electra Havemeyer Webb. Denenberg said museum officials and representatives of Native American tribes have been quietly working on plans for the Perry Center for four years, and a substantial amount of funding has been raised from a variety of sources, including the Henry Luce Foundation, the state of Vermont, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services and National Endowment for the Humanities, which has given the project a $750,000 grant.

“Since this is our homeland, we should be front and center so we can welcome other nations to our homeland,” said Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation. “This is wonderful on many levels. It’ll be a place not only for people to come in and see a variety of Abenaki and other art, but it’ll also be a place for us to hold workshops and interact with the public and with the items being housed there.”

