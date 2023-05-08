This week’s TV: A Quantico thriller, revisiting ‘SNL’ with Spade and Carvey, and ‘The Great’ returns

But it’s worth mentioning the podcast “Fly on the Wall” for those of us still interested in the show, which will hit its 50th season in 2024-25. The podcast is hosted by “SNL” alums Dana Carvey and David Spade, and they interview guests who’ve been involved with “SNL” over the decades, notably former stars such as Laraine Newman (it’s good; listen here ), Tim Meadows, Rachel Dratch, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, and Dennis Miller. The most recent episode features Kenan Thompson .

“Saturday Night Live” is done for the season, due to the writers’ strike. I know, I know, everyone hates “SNL” and thinks that it’s over and that it’s not what it was back in [the era they grew up].

Spade and Carvey seem to be having a good time, not unlike Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett on “Smartless.” They’re old friends and joke around with each other, and Carvey, as you might expect, puts on all kinds of different voices. They talk to the guests about their particular era on the show, their most famous sketches, the backstage vibe, and how they dealt with the process of going from anxious newcomer to more comfortable regular player.

Inevitably, they all talk about Lorne Michaels, the head guy so many of them experienced as a kind of father figure (everyone who’s ever met him seems to be able to do impressions of him). They also talk about meeting famous hosts and musical guests, and Carvey and Spade often bring the talk around to their late friend Chris Farley, about whom they did two special episodes. It’s not live, and it’s not set in New York, but it’s definitely “Saturday Night Live.”

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “City on Fire,” based on Garth Risk Hallberg’s 2015 novel, is about an NYU student who is shot in Central Park — in 2003, changed from the 1970s setting of the novel. There are no witnesses and little physical evidence, but her murder may be the crucial connection between a bunch of mysterious fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy family. (The preview is here.) The eight-episode show, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+, stars Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, and John Cameron Mitchell.

2. On Wednesday, Hulu is premiering an eight-episode thriller (trailer here) about a group of Quantico graduates. Called “Class of ‘09,” it jumps back and forth between three time periods across three decades (the 2000s, 2023, and a decade from now) as the graduates’ lives intertwine. In the future “Minority Report”-like scenes, artificial intelligence technology has altered the justice system. From writer Tom Rob Smith of “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” the show features Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara, Sepideh Moafi, Brooke Smith, and Jake McDorman.

3. From a bunch of folks behind “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” including Robert Carlock as co-creator, “Mulligan” is an animated Netflix comedy premiering on Friday. The premise: Earth is destroyed by aliens, and a few survivors need to start over and get it right this time. The star voices (heard in the preview): Dana Carvey, Nat Faxon, Ayo Edebiri, Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey, Sam Richardson, and Daniel Radcliffe.

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning in "The Great," which returns for its third season on Hulu on Friday. Christian Black/Hulu/HULU

4. I recently wrote a piece for the Globe about profanity on TV, and a number of readers were “very no.” Those “very no” people need to stay far away from “The Great,” along with those who can’t handle historical inaccuracy. (The trailer is here.) The comedy about Catherine the Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, is filled with both. It returns to Hulu for its third season on Friday, and all 10 episodes will be available.

5. A pair of movies of note are coming to streaming this week. “Air,” directed by Ben Affleck and starring Affleck and Matt Damon, comes to Amazon on Friday. Co-stars include Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, and Chris Tucker. Also on Friday, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” comes to Apple TV+. It’s a documentary featuring Fox, 61, recounting his career and the Parkinson’s diagnosis that, as he puts it, has made him a “tough son of a bitch.”

CHANNEL SURFING

“Hannah Gadsby: Something Special” A new stand-up concert. Netflix, Tuesday

“Jeopardy! Masters” A three-week tournament among recent champs. ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

