Drug maker Takeda to eliminate up to 180 jobs in Massachusetts

Japanese drug maker Takeda has notified Massachusetts officials that it plans to eliminate as many as 180 jobs in the state.

In a required notice filed under the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act, the biopharma giant said it will reduce its payroll by 138 jobs at four Takeda Development Centers America sites in Cambridge, starting in early July and continuing through March 2024.

Takeda said in a separate notice that an affiliate, Takeda Shire Human Genetic Therapies, will pare 42 additional jobs in Lexington, Cambridge, and North Reading between July and the end of the year.