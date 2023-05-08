Drug maker Takeda to eliminate up to 180 jobs in Massachusetts

Japanese drug maker Takeda has notified Massachusetts officials that it plans to eliminate as many as 180 jobs in the state.
In a required notice filed under the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act, the biopharma giant said it will reduce its payroll by 138 jobs at four Takeda Development Centers America sites in Cambridge, starting in early July and continuing through March 2024.
Takeda said in a separate notice that an affiliate, Takeda Shire Human Genetic Therapies, will pare 42 additional jobs in Lexington, Cambridge, and North Reading between July and the end of the year.
Company representatives declined to specify the number of jobs cuts planned. In a statement, they said, “Changes are being made in a few very specific areas of the organization that impact some roles as a result — but there is no plan for a companywide reduction.”
Advertisement
Takeda employs more than 6,300 people in Massachusetts and about 47,000 globally, the company said.