Mei Mei launches dumpling campaign for AAPI Heritage Month

The campaign, which started May 1 and will last until the end of the month, invites participants to visit Massachusetts AAPI-owned businesses to eat dumplings. Those who purchase dumplings at eight different businesses during the month of May will be rewarded with a “Boston Runs on Dumplin’” mug. (Eight is the luckiest number in Chinese and other Asian cultures because it represents prosperity, the company’s website said.)

Local dumpling restaurant Mei Mei has kicked off Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by launching a “Dumpling Disloyalty” campaign to support other AAPI-owned businesses in Massachusetts.

Irene Li, the founder of Mei Mei and a Boston native, said she’s often asked about her thoughts on other dumpling restaurants. But for her, she said, “it’s not about competition, it’s about creating enough to go around for everyone.”

Mei Mei Dumplings in South Boston recently launched a "Dumpling Disloyalty" campaign to help promote other Massachusetts AAPI-owned restaurants. Mei Mei Dumplings

Li’s goal is to get people to support as many AAPI-owned businesses as possible, and to also try out different types of dumplings. She said that not all AAPI-owned restaurants have the network that Mei Mei has, especially if they’re immigrant-owned or if the owners are native speakers of other languages.

“A small business economy thrives when all businesses can be successful,” Li said. “We have a little bit more of a platform than many other restaurants do, and [we want] to utilize that to support everybody.”

The instructions for the campaign are as follows:

- Take pictures or screenshots of your receipts that include the date and the items ordered. (Sending other photos can also get you featured on social media.)

- E-mail your pictures to news@meimeidumplings.com.

- Receive a $14 e-gift card for your next order of dumplings.

- Visit Mei Mei Dumplings at 58 Old Colony Ave to pick up a Boston Runs on Dumplin’ mug by June 30.

Located in South Boston, Mei Mei Dumplings is a factory, cafe, and classroom. Li and managing partners Annie Campbell and Alyssa Lee opened their new South Boston facility in January.

