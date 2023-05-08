The state’s COVID-era cash bonanza is over

From July to March, in the current fiscal year, tax collections topped forecasts by $868 million.

Massachusetts closed its books last June with a whopping $1.9 billion budget surplus — and that was after refunding $3 billion to taxpayers as required by a 1980s-era law that put a cap on state revenue growth.

Then came April. And the torrent of cash slowed suddenly. The Healey administration said last week that tax revenue for the month fell $2.2 billion shy of the prior-year amount and $1.6 billion below estimate.

As the Globe’s Matt Stout reported, the shortfall came as the state collected less in capital gains revenue than projected, and more filers from partnerships, limited liability corporations, and other so-called pass-through entities claimed a new tax credit than anticipated.

“The sobering news landed at a key time in the budget cycle, and reinvigorated a debate over what the state can afford,” Matt explained.

Specifically, the House has approved a $56.2 billion budget plan for next year and a tax relief bill that could cost the state $1.1 billion annually.

For insight into what’s behind the abrupt drop in tax receipts — and how it may affect the Legislature’s spending and tax cut plans — I turned to Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, who keeps a close eye on budget matters.

Why were tax revenues running much higher than anticipated?

Horowitz: Between the crazy stock run-up of 2021, the unprecedented amount of federal support through the pandemic, and the inflation spiral of 2022, there were a lot of accelerants in the state tax system. Add to that the phase-in of new rules for pass-through businesses (which created a weird, one-time jump in last year’s state tax revenue) and you got billions in unexpected revenues.

And that just stopped on a dime in April?

Horowitz: The key thing to understand about April is that revenues weren’t actually low. They were right in line with prior months and prior years. It’s just that the state had set a totally unreasonable expectation for the month. They more or less assumed that April 2023 would look like April 2022 — but that was never going to happen because April 2022 tax revenue was [boosted] by pandemic economic madness.

But it’s also important to understand the lags at work here, because they are significant. For instance, the crazy business profits and stock market gains of 2021 were boosting state tax receipts not just in 2022 (when they were reported on April returns) but all the way through January of 2023, thanks to the fact that many businesses and high earners pay quarterly estimates pegged to 2021 earnings.

April 2023 was the first month where all the excesses of 2021 finally washed out of the state tax system. And that’s what triggered the big shortfall.

The stock market got clobbered last year. Is that why capital gains tax collections fell in April?

Horowitz: For sure, the drop-off in capital gains was a big part of why tax collections fell back to earth in April — not just here but also in D.C., where this decline in tax collections has moved the drop-dead date of the debt ceiling standoff from August up to June.

What about the second reason the state gave for the revenue decline: a fall-off in taxes paid by pass-through entities?

Horowitz: This is the other big part of the story. Many of those pass-through businesses were extremely profitable in 2021, but had more muted earnings in 2022, so you’d expect their tax payments to fall.

Is it too soon to know whether revenue from the millionaires tax will come in less than expected?

Horowitz: Way too soon, given all the variables involved. I’d guess we won’t be able to say anything meaningful on that subject until at least spring of next year.

Finally, what does this portend for spending in the year that begins July 1? Are the tax credits and tax cuts being discussed off the table?

Horowitz: Judging from the recent comments, the administration still seems pretty committed to a big tax package. Even before the April numbers, though, I’ve been saying that I thought the $1 billion annual price tag was probably too large, and likely to leave the state more vulnerable to economic headwinds when they arrive. Seeing the April numbers hasn’t really changed my sense that we can probably afford some targeted tax relief, but at a smaller scale.

The pandemic disrupted the economy in profound ways.

Some changes, like remote work, seem as though they’re here to stay. Others, like the state’s tax revenue windfall, are returning to normal.

Either way, the consequences can be sobering.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.