Toast plans to vacate its Fenway headquarters

The company is terminating its lease on most of its office space — more than 110,000 square feet-at 401 Park Drive — at the end of June, Toast said on Monday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company will leave an additional 22,000 square foot space in the building at the end of 2024. Toast will pay its landlord — Alexandria Real Estate Equities — $16 million in return for ending the lease, which was to run until 2029.

Restaurant technology company Toast is planning to leave its headquarters in the Fenway office building where it has been based for the past seven years.

The company declined to comment. It could not be learned if Toast was planning to have most employees work remotely or if it plans to lease new space at another location.

Toast moved to 401 Park — a massive art deco Sears building that has been converted to office and retail space — in 2015, and expanded its office footprint in the building four times before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But since 2019, it has been scaling back its presence. Toast employed 4,500 people worldwide at the end of 2022.

Shares of Toast, which will report first quarter earnings on May 9, jumped 7 percent after the lease termination filing on Monday. The shares have gained 9 percent so far this year.

Toast is the latest company to downsize in Boston’s office market, which is enduring its highest vacancy rate in two decades. A number of tech companies, in particular, have pared back space requirements amid a widespread shift toward more hybrid and remote work, while new leasing has slowed sharply from pre-pandemic levels.

Spokespeople for Alexandria and Samuels & Associates, which co-owns and manages 401 Park, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

