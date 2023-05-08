Some Block Island restaurants are getting a refresh, the mall could become cool again, and more food notes

Bethany’s Airport Diner closed at the end of the season last year after nearly three decades of serving breakfast and lunch. The Rhode Island Airport Corporation, which owns the building, has had trouble finding a new tenant, but I’m told they’re finally in negotiations now. The corporation’s spokesman John Goodman declined to provide details, but did say the corporation lowered the rent to $2,000 per month to make operating on the island more appealing.

Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, which means Block Island’s season is about to kick off — and some changes coming to your favorite island businesses.

Advertisement

Bethany's Airport Diner at the Block Island Airport closed in September 2022. Ryan T. Conaty/Ryan T. Conaty for the Boston Gl

After 30 years, the owners of Club Soda have put their restaurant on the market for $500,000. The restaurant’s iconic H.D. Wetherbee paintings from the 1940s are not for sale, but the rest of the decor — and that gorgeous 360-degree view of the island — will stay for the next owner.

The Old Post Office Bagel Shop has sold, but I’m hearing rave reviews about the place under new ownership. Stay tuned.

Here’s more food news you should know in Rhode Island.

Is the mall about to be cool again? The Providence Place Mall, which has been losing tenants for years, is expecting new food businesses to open soon. Those include Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão (opening fall 2023), Massachusetts-based Nightshift Brewing, and interactive gaming venue Level 99, which also has a food and beverage program.

A server cuts meat for patrons dining in a tent at a Fogo De Chao location. Lyndon French/NYT

Don’t run with scissors. But it’s OK to throw knives. Far Shot, an axe- and knife-throwing bar in Providence’s Jewelry District, opened in late April after more than a year of preparations.

Closure: Stu Meltzer, the owner of Fearless Fish Market, has closed his West Side store. More of his sales traveled to his new East Side location on Hope Street than he expected, and the store on West Fountain Street was no longer profitable. Meltzer said he’d have to double his sales at the West Side store to make it work. “Given our most recent year over year growth rate at the West Side store, I figure it would take about 24 years for that to happen,” Meltzer said. “Which I do not have the patience for.”

Advertisement

Coming soon: While I recently wrote a guide to all the great restaurants and bars opening this spring, you should keep your eye out for the grand openings of Mother Pizzeria (from the folks at Giusto) that will be in the old Panera Bread space in Newport sometime in June. They’ll be serving Neapolitan-style pizza.

In Coventry, Dalton-Ameen and Josh Culpo plan to open Lake Taco, a taco and tequila bar on the shores of Tiogue Lake, at the end of the summer. The pair also own Black Oak Kitchen & Drinks in Coventry, Back 40 in North Kingstown, and Union & Main in East Greenwich.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.