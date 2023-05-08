In Cambridge, residents welcome street cleaning without the threat of a tow

But under a year-long pilot program that began April 3, Cambridge residents are now getting a welcome break. Instead of being towed, scofflaws receive a pricier ticket — $50 instead of the previous $30.

For pajama-clad late-risers who have parked on the wrong side of the street, the clamor sets off a morning scramble to move their vehicle, and avoid the inconvenience and expense of being towed.

CAMBRIDGE — Few things can jolt urban dwellers out of bed faster than the sound of the street sweeper, with the tow truck surely nearby.

Raul Romero has known that sinking feeling, and is happy to no longer face it during the city’s street cleaning, which runs from April through December.

Advertisement

Cambridge police Officer Matt Brown ticketed a car parked illegally during street sweeping hours on Otis Street in East Cambridge. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“You couldn’t go on vacation without moving your car,” Romero said. “You come back, your car is gone.”

On a recent morning in East Cambridge, there was Romero, parked outside his home, struggling to start his car on a day the city was cleaning his street. When he turned the key, the only sound was a tck tck tck.

Before the pilot program launched in April, drivers in such a predicament would face a slew of fines: $100 for a tow, plus a $30 ticket, and a daily $40 fee each day they didn’t reclaim their vehicle by midnight, according to the city.

Raul Romero worked to start his car before being ticketed during street sweeping hours in East Cambridge. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The new approach is a weight off the shoulders of Cambridge residents like Romero, who ultimately started his car with the help of a good Samaritan.

“I feel less stress,” he said. “I’ll go with the program, I want my street to be cleaned.”

The pilot program is aimed at evaluating whether street sweeping can be effective without towing cars, while reducing the impact of towing on residents, according to the city.

In 2021, about half of the roughly 7,100 vehicles towed during street cleaning had residential passes, according to a city report from January. And the burden of those fees disproportionately affected Cambridge’s lower-income residents, according to city officials who proposed eliminating the towing.

Advertisement

Among them was Councilor Burhan Azeem, who said he backed the move not only to reduce the financial impact on residents but also because of the lost time and inconvenience of tracking down vehicles from a tow yard.

“It is annoying to have your car towed ... and it can be a really big pain,” Azeem said. “So I think people are excited about the potential of not having to do that again.”

The change reportedly forced a longtime business, Phil’s Towing, to close, according to Cambridge Day. Towing for street sweeping was roughly two-thirds of his revenue, owner Phil Bard told the local news site.

Jose Santiago drove his street sweeper around an illegally parked car in East Cambridge last week. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Cambridge’s neighbor, Somerville, also does not tow for street cleaning. And rather than issuing immediate tickets, the city issues warnings during the first two weeks of April as a way of encouraging drivers to follow the sweeping rules. After that period, people who haven’t moved their vehicles for cleaning crews face a $50 ticket.

“This has helped a lot with compliance,” said Suzanne Rinfret, Somerville’s director of streets. “We really want to educate folks, we really don’t like ticketing.”

Jose Santiago drove his street sweeper around a ticketed car in East Cambridge. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

In Cambridge, residents seemed happy that the towing menace is gone, at least for now.

Elias Cruz stepped out of his Spring Street home to find a single car (belonging to someone else) on his side of the street — with a $50 ticket under the windshield wiper. Cruz, who was born in Puerto Rico and has lived in Cambridge since 1964, said he had felt the wrath of the tow trucks a few times.

Advertisement

He was just learning about the no-tow policy, and he approved.

“That’s fine for me,” said Cruz, 78. “Fifty dollars? That’s nothing.”

Around the corner on Seventh Street, Renato Oliveira had parked a U-Haul on the empty side of the street and was looking anxiously for either a street sweeper or the delivery truck he was meeting. Oliveira lives in East Boston but works in building maintenance in Cambridge, and on Thursday he was facilitating the delivery of a new refrigerator to an apartment.

“They don’t play around,” Oliveira, 42, said of Cambridge police. “I always be careful with that.”

He said the new policy gives residents more flexibility.

“It works better,” he said. “Some people, they have no spot to park overnight, and they want to sleep a little bit more in the morning. Of course that’s going to cost you money, but I think that’s very fair.”

On Otis Street, Barry Caulfield, 60, was locking up his Mercury sedan — which was ticketed earlier by police for being in a tow zone.

Caulfield, a Cantabrigian for 38 years, said the no-tow policy was an improvement and he was “partially relieved” by the change, but he didn’t approve of the increased fine and wondered where it was going.

Advertisement

“So the ticket went up 20 bucks? So who gets more of that … and what are they going to do with it?” Caulfield asked.

On many streets in the neighborhood, cars had been moved well before a sweeper, operated by Jose Santiago, rumbled by.

Santiago, who works for the city’s contractor, Millennium Companies, gingerly maneuvered his machine around tight turns; when he came across the occasional car parked in his way, his vehicle swept around it, and he continued on his way. (For places sweepers can’t reach, a worker armed with a leaf blower clears that section of leaves and other debris.)

A police officer tagged along behind Santiago, placing tickets on illegally parked cars.

Santiago, 36, has been cleaning the streets of Cambridge for several years. He acknowledged that it’s easier to sweep the streets if parked cars are towed away, but he felt bad for the owners.

“It’s terrible when someone gets towed. I’ve been myself. I feel their pain,” he said.

Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.