Woman, 59, stabbed to death in Chelsea, officials say

An investigation into the stabbing death of a 59-year-old woman is underway in Chelsea on Monday, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.
The woman was stabbed multiple times inside an apartment on Lafayette Avenue, according to prosecutors.
The death is under investigation by prosecutors and Chelsea and State police, officials said.
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story.
