Easthampton man pleads guilty to disposing of woman’s body on Westford roadside in 2019

He was arrested and indicted in October 2019.

Daniel Perras, 59, was sentenced in Middlesex Superior Court on May 2 to prison for destruction of evidence and three years of probation for improper disposal of a dead body, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office and court records.

An Easthampton man was sentenced to seven to eight years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to dumping a 38-year-old woman on the side of the road in Westford in 2019 following her fatal overdose in his car, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Monday.

An attorney representing Perras could not be immediately reached for comment Monday evening.

Melissa Mestre, of Springfield, was found dead on February 2, 2019, by a Westford resident who was walking his dog on Providence Road, the statement said.

An investigation by Westford police and State Police found that Mestre and Perras had met a short time before her death, the statement said.

On January 31, 2019, Perras picked up Mestre from her home in Springfield, then drove to Haverhill, where he sold a large quantity of heroin to a third individual, according to prosecutors.

After the heroin sale, Perras was driving back toward Western Massachusetts when he realized that Mestre had died of a drug overdose, the statement said.

Perras exited the highway onto Boston Road in Westford, then drove until he ended up on Providence Road in a secluded area.

There, Perras pulled Mestre’s body out of his car and left it down the embankment on the side of the road, the statement said. Perras never alerted the authorities to Mestre’s death or told them where he left her, the statement said.

Then, Perras drove along Route 2 to the French King Bridge in Erving, where he disposed of Mestre’s belongings, including her purse and cell phone, before driving back to his home, the statement said.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.