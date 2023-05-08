Federal judge grants injunction in Boston redistricting case: ‘The ball is back in the City Council’s court’

“Plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success in showing that race played a predominant role in the City Council’s redrawing of Districts 3 and 4 in the enacted map, and Defendants have not demonstrated that the enacted redistricting map is narrowly tailored to achieve a compelling interest,” wrote Saris.

In her 43-page ruling, Judge Patti B. Saris effectively sent the council back to the drawing board to come up with a new map, saying, “The ball is back in the City Council’s court.”

A federal judge on Monday barred the City of Boston from using a new district map that was approved by the City Council and mayor last fall.

Advertisement

The preliminary injunction is a victory for those who had been challenging the freshly redrawn Boston City Council districts. Glen Hannington, an attorney for the plaintiffs, which included city voters and local civic associations, said his clients “feel the judge made the proper decision.”

“The plaintiffs are very pleased,” he said.

The lawsuit names the city, Mayor Michelle Wu, the City Council, and the city’s election head as defendants. The litigation continues to represent a rift on the city’s legislative body, with multiple councilors who have objected to the way the redistricting process unfolded bankrolling the suit.

Despite being approved last year, redistricting continues to draw lines in Boston politics — between a new crop of progressive politicians and more established and moderate political power brokers.

Last fall, after weeks of painful and deeply personal debate, the council approved a new map that reshuffled thousands of voters among council districts, aiming to amplify the political power of communities of color while carving up some white neighborhoods in two historical power centers — Dorchester and South Boston.

Supporters said the map would strengthen political opportunities for people of color in a city long run by white voters and white elected officials. But critics objected to the domino effects those efforts had in other parts of the city. The new map, for example, splits between two council districts the Anne Lynch Homes at Old Colony, a Southie housing development named after US Representative Stephen Lynch’s mother — a move critics argue could muffle the political voice of its residents.

Advertisement

The redistricting process requires Boston to roughly equalize the population in each of its nine City Council districts to account for swells and shifts captured in each decennial census. As they redraw the maps, councilors must balance a great deal of competing interests, including their own self-interests.

There is the reality of the city’s knotted neighborhood geography, the desire to keep communities whole within single districts, and a legal mandate, under the federal Voting Rights Act, to draw districts that empower people of color to elect their candidates of choice without being outnumbered by a decisive white voting bloc.

This developing story will be updated.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.