Goncalves calls for opponents to reject fossil fuel money

Goncalves is one of 15 Democrats running the first First Congressional District seat that US Representative David N. Cicilline is vacating.

Goncalves made the announcement as he signed the “Green New Deal” pledge,” promising to support a “progressive climate change agenda” if he is elected to Congress.

PROVIDENCE — Providence City Council member John Goncalves on Monday called for his opponents in the First Congressional District race to join him in refusing to accept campaign contributions from oil, gas, and coal industry executives, lobbyists, and PACs.

Another of those candidates, former state Representative J. Aaron Regunberg, a Providence Democrat, last month called for his opponents to join him in refusing corporate political action committee money.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman said Goncalves had already decided not to accept corporate PAC money before Regunberg’s announcement.

“Climate change is an existential threat,” Goncalves said in a statement. “Our kids’ future depends on Congress taking bold action to transition our economy to clean energy as fast as possible.”

He said that is why he supports the Green New Deal resolution by US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, and US Senator Edward J. Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat.

“It is not a secret that Rhode Island is especially susceptible to the negative impacts of climate change,” Goncalves said. “Rising sea levels, ocean acidification, intensifying storms, and so much more threaten our Ocean State way of life. Investing in green energy will create good paying jobs, reduce energy costs for working families, and reduce the harmful effects of climate change on our most vulnerable, frontline communities.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.