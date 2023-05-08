Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents due in court for second hearing on possible bail

US Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy held a lengthy hearing April 27 on the government’s claim that Teixeira, 21, of Dighton, would pose a national security risk and may flee if released. He had taken the matter under advisement, but on Monday ordered Teixeira to appear for another hearing in federal court in Worcester at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Jack D. Teixeira , the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information on the Internet, will be back in federal court Thursday for a second hearing on whether he should remain jailed pending his trial for allegedly violating the Espionage Act, according to the court docket.

The order entered on the federal court docket did not indicate what further information the judge is seeking at the hearing.

Teixeira has been held at the Plymouth jail since his arrest April 13. He is charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information; and removal and retention of classified documents. He’s accused of leaking allegedly leak top secret information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers.

The defense had argued that Teixeira would not pose a risk to anyone and urged the judge to release him on bail under the condition that he have no access to guns or the internet and live with his father, Jack M. Teixeira, in Dighton.

During the hearing in federal court in Worcester last month, the elder Teixeira said he is a former correctional officer at Bridgewater State Hospital and now works at a horticultural company in Sudbury. He said he would report his son to the court if he violated any bail conditions.

But prosecutors argued that the younger Teixeira posed an ongoing risk to both national security and the community and should remain jailed without bail.

Teixeira, who was a cyber defense operations journeyman with the Air National Guard assigned to the Joint Base Cape Cod until his arrest, allegedly researched mass shootings in classified intelligence databanks, wrote about wanting to kill “tons of people,” and allegedly made racial threats while a high school student in 2018, according to court filings by prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors have argued that Teixeira faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted and there was a serious risk that he may flee or obstruct justice if released.

In a court filing, prosecutors wrote that Teixeira “may still have access to a trove of classified information that would be of tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States.”

Assistant US Attorney Nadine Pellegrini told Hennessy that prosecutors were also concerned that Teixeira would pose a danger to the community.

During a search last month of the Dighton home Teixeira shares with his mother and stepfather, FBI agents found a gun locker about two feet from his bed containing handguns, bolt-action rifles, shotguns, an AK-style high-capacity weapon and a gas mask, according to court filings.

An FBI affidavit filed in court alleges that Teixeira sent troubling messages to members of a private group on Discord and wrote in November: “I hope isis goes through with their attack plan and creates a massacre at the World Cup” and “If I had my way I’d kill a [expletive] ton of people...Seriously I would be forcibly culling the weak minded.”

When Teixeira was 16, he was suspended from high school after a classmate overheard him make remarks about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats, according to a government motion seeking Teixeira’s detention. At the time, Teixeira said he was speaking about a video game, but other students disputed that, according to the filing.

However, defense lawyers argued that Teixeira had no criminal record or history of violence, legally owned and stored his guns, is a lifelong resident of Dighton -- except for the time he spent in the military -- and should be released on bail.

Teixeira’s attorney, Brendan O. Kelley, an assistant federal defender, told Hennessy that Teixeira did not try to flee after he was publicly identified as a suspect and was sitting on the porch of his mother’s home reading a Bible when he was arrested.

He urged the judge to release Teixeira to live with his father under strict conditions, including no access to guns or the internet.

