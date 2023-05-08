Jamaica Plain man charged in alleged car theft; Facebook Marketplace seller threatened at gunpoint

Mboukoh was arrested on May 2 after investigators secured an arrest warrant based on video surveillance and information provided by the victim, the statement said.

Youssouf Mboukoh, 20, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, carjacking by firearm, and assault with a dangerous weapon at his arraignment on May 3 in the East Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said Monday in a statement .

A Jamaica Plain man was charged Wednesday for his role in an April car theft in which the victim, who was selling a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace, was held at gunpoint during a test drive in Winthrop, authorities said.

Mboukoh was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 bail, with conditions that if he is released Mboukoh must stay away from the victim and be confined to his home with GPS monitoring, the statement said. He is next scheduled to appear in court on June 5 for a probable cause hearing.

Mboukoh’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

On April 29, Mboukoh, under the Facebook name “GrindTime,” allegedly met with a man who was selling a 2010 black Ford Fusion on Facebook Marketplace, the statement said.

Mboukoh asked the seller if he could test drive the vehicle, the statement said, then he and the seller went for a short drive before stopping on Perkins Street in Winthrop.

As the car stopped, a third man allegedly opened the rear driver’s side door, pointed a gun at the seller and said, “Go away or I will shoot you,” the statement said.

The seller immediately got out and called for help, the statement said, while Mboukoh and the third man drove off.

Surveillance video from the same day allegedly shows Mboukah and two other men arriving on Perkins Street in a white Honda Accord about 4:30 p.m., prosecutors said. One of the men takes a large backpack out of the Accord’s trunk and then gets back into the car, according to the statement.

Mboukah allegedly can then be seen walking toward the victim’s home as the other men wait in the Honda, prosecutors said. Later, after the victim is forced out of the Fusion, the Honda follows closely behind it as Mboukah drives away, according to the statement.

Investigators have not identified the other two men.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden said he is glad the victim was not hurt and quickly called the police.

“These individuals targeted this victim and then deceived and threatened him. This calculated robbery could have resulted in injuries or worse,” Hayden said in the statement. “This incident is a reminder of how important it is to use a safe exchange location when dealing with unknown purchasers to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.