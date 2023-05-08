Man found dead in Merrimack River in Lawrence; 2nd body in river in 2 days

Firefighters recovered a man’s body from the Merrimack River in Lawrence on Monday, police said, a day after another man was found dead in the river in Methuen.

The man found on Monday afternoon was pulled from the water near the Abe Bashara Boat House off Eaton Street in Lawrence, according to Lawrence police Detective Thomas Cuddy, who did not release the man’s identity.

Lawrence police and Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office are investigating, Cuddy said.