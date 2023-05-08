Man found dead in Merrimack River in Lawrence; 2nd body in river in 2 days

Firefighters recovered a man’s body from the Merrimack River in Lawrence on Monday, police said, a day after another man was found dead in the river in Methuen.
The man found on Monday afternoon was pulled from the water near the Abe Bashara Boat House off Eaton Street in Lawrence, according to Lawrence police Detective Thomas Cuddy, who did not release the man’s identity.
Lawrence police and Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office are investigating, Cuddy said.
Officials identified the man who was found Sunday as Ryan Cooper, 31, of Raymond, N.H., according to Tucker’s office.
Cooper’s body was discovered in the river in Methuen at about 12:45 p.m. and was brought to the city’s boat launch on Riverside Drive, about 2 miles upstream from the location of the man found on Monday.
Advertisement
Foul play is not suspected in Cooper’s death, Tucker’s office said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.