Mass. Senator Adam Gomez recovering after kidney transplant

Gomez said the kidney donation happened swiftly last week and his campaign committee intends to release more information on the procedure and kidney disease later Monday.

The Springfield Democrat told the News Service Monday he’s not sure when he’ll be discharged from Brigham and Women’s Hospital. But he said his recovery will span about three months, during which time he’ll be performing “light” work duties.

“I’m grateful, I’m recovering but in all honesty it’s my story to tell and the family that stepped up for me,” he wrote on social media Monday morning. “A father lost his life. To his daughter and family I am extremely grateful. More information soon to come. But please be patient due to my recovery process.”

Gomez serves as the co-chair of the Joint Committee on Cannabis Policy, as well as vice chair of the Joint Committee on Election Laws and the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights and Inclusion. A former Springfield city councilor, he was sworn in this year to his second term in the Senate.

In a statement, Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said he spoke with Gomez’s father, who was “so happy for his son.”

“I knew Adam was ill for quite a while, but he was a trooper,” Sarno said in the statement. “He would go to his dialysis and then show up at meetings and events, carry on the best he could. Having had family and friends who have gone through the process, I know just how tiring and debilitating this is, which is why I have been so supportive of the organ donation program.”

“Again, I am elated that a donor came forward and that Adam is on the road to recovery,” the statement continued. “Wishing Adam good health and continued success.”