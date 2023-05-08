Motorcyclist dies following crash with vehicle in Lawrence

A motorcyclist died following a crash involving another vehicle in Lawrence on Monday night, police said.
The rider, whose identity was not released, was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died, Lawrence police Detective Thomas M. Cuddy, a department spokesman, wrote in an e-mail.
Lawrence police, the Lawrence Fire Department, as well as paramedics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital went to the intersection of South Broadway and Dracut Street after receiving a report of an automobile crash involving a motorcycle just after 8 p.m., Cuddy wrote.
The other driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Cuddy wrote.
People were asked to avoid the area Monday night as Lawrence police, State Police, and the Essex district attorney’s office continued to investigate, he wrote. The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for more information Monday night.
