New baby? Here are the most popular names in Rhode Island

But Dan and Nora offered no nod to royalty, and they refused to go along with the latest trends. According to the most recent data from the state Department of Health, these were the most popular names for babies in Rhode Island in 2022:

Globe Rhode Island columnist Dan McGowan and Nora Crowley might have been tempted to name their new baby Charles instead of Jack, given that their future pro-wrestling champ arrived on Saturday morning at about the same time as the coronation of King Charles III in England.

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Owen

4. Theodore

5. Benjamin

6. James

7. Julian

8. Luca

9. Oliver

10. Lucas

Girls:

1. Charlotte

2. Amelia

3. Isabella

4. Luna

5. Emma

6. Olivia

7. Sophia

8. Ava

9. Isla

10. Camila

How do those names compare nationally? Not too far off: According to the most recent Social Security Administration data, the most popular baby names in the United States in 2021 were:

Boys: Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry, Theodore

Girls: Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn, Harper

Pro tip: If you forget someone’s name in Rhode Island, a good guess would be Liam or Olivia. Here are the top boys’ and girls’ names over the past decade:

2012: Mason, Sophia

2013: Liam, Sophia

2014: Mason, Olivia

2015: Noah, Olivia

2016: Liam, Olivia

2017: Lucas, Charlotte

2018: Liam, Amelia

2019: Noah, Charlotte

2020: Liam, Olivia

2021: Liam, Olivia

Fun Fact: Dan was fond of the name Shaq, which hasn’t cracked the Top 10 list ... yet.

Fun Fact: Dan was fond of the name Shaq, which hasn't cracked the Top 10 list ... yet.

