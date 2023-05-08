Get ready for a whole lot of sunshine in New England

The pace of light gain is slowing and will continue this trend into mid-June.

Solar summer is the quarter of the year between May 5 and August 5 with the most daylight. During these months, the amount of light only varies by about an hour. Astronomical twilight is starting before 4 a.m. now, and it’s why some of you are waking up to birds singing around 4:30.

It’s the first full week of solar summer, and we’re going to see a whole lot of sunshine.

We don’t gain much light from this point forward to the summer solstice — nor do we lose a lot of light in the first six weeks thereafter.

As you can see from the chart below, the rate at which daylight increases and decreases is not consistent. We go from gaining more than two minutes of daylight to start May to only gaining about a minute per day by the end of the month.

Advertisement

By next week, daylight increase will slow to under two minutes per day. TimeandDate.Com

With generally high pressure in control this week, I’m expecting plenty of sunshine and limited (if any) chances for rainfall. Most of the time, temperatures will be near or above average. Averages in New England are comprised of significant ups and downs, with fewer below average days.

Readings this week will be above average especially on Thursday and Friday with very warm air. NOAA

There are a couple of interesting weather variables to chat about this week.

The first is on Tuesday, when a back door cold front — that’s a front that moves east to west rather than west to east — moves through New England. This will allow cooler marine air to infiltrate. Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s at the coastline and into the low to mid-60s inland.

Tuesday brings cooler weather with marine air in place and highs nearing 60 in the afternoon. WeatherBELL

The air will feel cooler, but the sun is so strong this time of year that these days don’t feel the same as it would with the same temperature pattern in, for example, October.

Temperatures warm back up again for Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, many areas will be near 80 degrees. That is average for well into June.

Advertisement

Typically temperatures would be in the 60s for much of May. Although, 70s and higher occur frequently. NOAA

A frontal system may bring a brief shower or thunderstorm sometime Thursday night or Friday. Otherwise, the dry weather looks to continue into the Mother’s Day weekend. It will still be above average this weekend, but not quite as warm.

Significant rain deficits are forecast to continue into the final week of May. WeatherBELL

Pollen counts will remain high with a lack of rainfall for the next 10 days.

Although New England did have near average rain for a couple of weeks, the region is still precariously close to drought conditions in some areas. All this beautiful weather will mean a lot if you are doing some planting — and remember to continue to water as needed between mother nature helping us out.