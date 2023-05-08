Police search for suspects after four shot, two killed in Boston Sunday night

Homicide detectives are searching for those responsible for gunfire that left two men dead and two other men hospitalized after violence erupted in several Boston neighborhoods Sunday night, officials said.

Boston police rushed to 66 Wildwood St. in Mattapan around 8:32 p.m. on Sunday where two men had been shot. One of the victims later died at an undisclosed hospital, while the second was treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

“Push EMS! Push EMS!,” one of the first officers on the scene shouted to dispatchers over the radio, according to a recording of police communications on Broadcastify.com.