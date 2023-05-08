Police search for suspects after four shot, two killed in Boston Sunday night

Homicide detectives are searching for those responsible for gunfire that left two men dead and two other men hospitalized after violence erupted in several Boston neighborhoods Sunday night, officials said.
Boston police rushed to 66 Wildwood St. in Mattapan around 8:32 p.m. on Sunday where two men had been shot. One of the victims later died at an undisclosed hospital, while the second was treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
“Push EMS! Push EMS!,” one of the first officers on the scene shouted to dispatchers over the radio, according to a recording of police communications on Broadcastify.com.
“Tonight we had a pretty violent night in the city,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters near the Mattapan shooting Sunday night.
Advertisement
According to the Broadcastify recordings, while officers and Boston EMS crews were helping the two wounded men on Wildwood Street, police were searching Center Street in Dorchester for gunshot victims after a Shotspotter activation alerted them to a shooting.
A man police identified as “Victim #3″ admitted himself to an undisclosed hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Detectives were continuing Monday to determine whether he was shot on Center Street or at another location in the city.
A fourth victim also showed up to an undisclosed hospital, police said. That victim sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot near 35 Kingston St., in downtown, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.