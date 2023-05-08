Psychiatric patient who died at Shattuck Hospital was victim of ‘neglect,’ report says

Earl had a “high chance of survival” if he had been treated promptly, but the failure of the hospital in Jamaica Plain to provide “appropriate medical treatment constituted neglect and contributed to his painful, untimely death,” the nonprofit Disability Law Center concluded in a 28-page report.

During the three years Haywood Earl was a psychiatric patient at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, a mole on the left side of his nose unnecessarily grew, bled, and developed into a cancerous lesion that spread, “causing disfigurement, escalating pain, and death,” according to a report released Monday that found the state hospital did not properly diagnose or treat the 60-year-old Black man.

Earl’s case comes to light nearly two months after an investigation by the GBH News Center for Investigative Reporting revealed a history of problems at the hospital, documented by patients, prisoners, and former employees.

Earl’s older sister and legal guardian, Beverly Goodridge, 65, of Randolph, described her brother’s time at the hospital as “a tunnel of hell.” In a telephone interview Monday night, Goodridge said she instigated the report because she sensed that “something didn’t go down correctly.”

“I literally cried when I finished reading it,” Goodridge said. “I felt relief, bittersweet, sad, and glad at the same time ... glad in the sense that Haywood’s gone, so it’s not going to help him, but hopefully this story will help some other person who has no voice.”

Although Earl had been in and out of state and private hospitals since he was a college student, he largely lived independently in his own apartment, his sister said.

Earl grew up the middle of three children in South Boston and graduated from English High School. Earl’s mental health deteriorated while he was a photography student at Emerson College, and he experienced his first psychotic break and involuntary hospitalization when he was 22, the report said.

Earl was eventually diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, his sister said.

Earl was involuntarily committed to the 255-bed Shattuck Hospital in February 2017. Three months later, he visited a dermatologist at the hospital who prescribed a topical cream, did not perform a biopsy, and told Earl to return in a few months for a follow up appointment, the report said.

By the time Earl was referred for surgery in January 2018, the lesion was sometimes bleeding, yet Earl waited over a year until February 2019 for his first biopsy, the report said. It took another six months until Earl underwent surgery at Boston Medical Center in August 2019. Doctors had to partially remove the left side of Earl’s nose, leaving a wound that could not be completely closed, the report said.

Despite removal of the tumor, the cancer continued to spread to Earl’s lymph nodes, sinuses, eyes, and neck, the report said. Earl died a year later on Aug. 22, 2020, his face covered in open, bleeding wounds.

“His face had blew up like a balloon,” Goodridge said. Her brother kept asking her what was happening, Goodridge said. “Atrocious” would be an “understatement” in describing his death, she said.

“[Earl’s] death is a tragic example of what can happen when a health care system fails to be attentive and accommodate the medical needs of a vulnerable individual — an example made worse by the fact that he was institutionalized at LSH to protect him from harm based on to the severity of his mental health disability,” Barbara L’Italien, executive director of the Disability Law Center, said in a statement.

The center is the state’s designated protection and advocacy agency and “is authorized under federal law to investigate incidents of abuse, neglect, and death of individuals with disabilities throughout the Commonwealth.”

State officials said that since Earl’s “tragic” death, the hospital has made “significant improvements,” including hiring an “entirely new executive team,” recruiting new doctors, strengthening oversight and accountability, bolstering internal communications, and “committing to a culture of safety and collaboration.”

“The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is committed to the health and safety of every patient at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital and ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect,” a spokesman for the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.”

By July, the hospital also hopes to set up a process to review all deaths, rather than just the unexpected ones, state officials said.





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.