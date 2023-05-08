Rising sea levels force retreat to preserve regional history

Their goal is to preserve some of the country’s cherished historical sites, as they prepare for more extreme impacts of climate change like inundation rains, extreme wind, and more frequent and stronger storms.

Portsmouth is one place where the impacts of climate change are already being felt, with some of the state’s historic buildings vulnerable to flooding. On Monday, about 150 people gathered there to share case studies about how communities along the east coast are adapting to climate change and preparing for the future during a national conference called Keeping History Above Water.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — As sea levels inch higher, many coastal towns and cities are rushing to adapt and protect the country’s oldest buildings from the impacts of climate change.

Advertisement

“If we’re not careful, we’re going to be underwater soon,” said Michela Murphy, a member of the Historic District Commission and Coastal Resiliency Advisory Committee in Provincetown, Mass.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

A heavy storm in December 2022 was the town’s latest “wakeup call,” leaving some buildings flooded with up to 3 feet of water. One resident had to be rescued from drowning in his basement apartment, according to Tim Famulare, the community development director. The town has been working to raise some of its buildings to prevent them from damage in future storms.

At the House of Seven Gables in Salem, Mass., a visitor found herself hip-deep in a sinkhole that formed unexpectedly on the seafront property where seawater intrusion is getting worse and worse, said Susan Baker, a collections manager at the 1668 site. Baker said mold has become another pervasive problem at the site, which houses first editions of some of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s books.

“There’s literally nowhere for water to go beside our basement,” she told conference-goers. Two buildings are flooded regularly, she said, and in 50 years the entire campus will be flooded at high tide. To address the problem, the historic site has decided to fix its seawalls, raise some of the buildings closest to the water, and eventually relocate the entire campus further away from the coast.

Advertisement

“By 2070, we need to move all of these buildings,” Baker said.

In some cases, retreat is the best option.

One example came from Portsmouth itself, where the city’s waterfront Prescott Park is experiencing flooding that’s endangering the 1806 Shaw Warehouse. To respond, the city is working with landscape architecture firm Weston & Sampson on plans to lift the building up 3.5 feet and move it to a part of the park that’s slightly farther inland.

But even then, there’s no guarantee the building will remain out of harm’s way looking ahead to 2100, said Cassie Bethoney, a landscape architect and project manager with Weston & Sampson. And it has disturbing implications for other residents who live nearby.

“We can’t lift the whole city up,” Bethoney said.

She called Prescott Park Portsmouth’s first line of defense against rising waters. “Flooding already has a significant impact,” she said. “That’s only going to get worse.”

Bethoney said there are other resiliency efforts underway at the park, which is a former industrial waterfront. That includes initiatives like a living shoreline, which is protected and stabilized by the use of natural materials like plants, sand, or rock. The park will also have a floodable terrace, to provide a space that’s designed to temporarily hold water when water levels are high.

Advertisement

Rob Werner of the League of Conservation Voters helped plan the event, which he said is an important way of putting people who work on historic preservation in conversation with one another. But looking forward isn’t always easy.

“We can’t save everything. I think that’s going to be painful,” he said. “Much of sea level rise is baked in.”

Stephanie Seacord, a spokesperson for the city of Portsmouth, said the event was planned in conjunction with the city’s 400th anniversary celebration. It was designed to provide case studies so attendees can learn what has worked in other places.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.