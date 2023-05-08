Thousands of students scramble to get to school amid Marlborough bus driver strike

Donna Paglia, who has been a bus driver for Marlborough Public Schools for 12 years, was one of a handful of picketers at the entrance of 1LT Charles W. Whitcomb School on Monday afternoon as school let out. Parents picking up their children honked and waved in solidarity as they drove by.

The bus drivers union and the private bus company that serves three districts west of Boston failed to reach a contract agreement Sunday night, prompting more than 50 school bus drivers to take to the picket line, demanding fair wages, better hours, healthcare, and retirement benefits .

MARLBOROUGH — More than 3,800 Marlborough students who regularly take the bus to school were forced to find other modes of transportation Monday as dozens of bus drivers went on strike.

“It’s not because we want more money,” Paglia said, adding that the North Reading Transportation Bus Inc., or NRT, had not been back to the negotiation table since Sunday night. “We want everybody to get fair pay,” she said, referring to the bus monitors.

NRT officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment Monday, but said in a statement Friday they have “actively and respectfully negotiated in good faith with the union” since January. The drivers currently earn $34 per hour.

Two additional driver strikes were narrowly averted Sunday night after the driver’s union, Teamsters Local 170, reached a contract agreement in Framingham and opted not to strike “at this time” as they continue bargaining talks with NRT.

Buses sat idle behind an administration building in Marlborough during the bus drivers strike. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

In Marlborough, Superintendent Mary Murphy, said more students than usual missed school due to the strike, with attendance falling 12 percentage points to about 83 percent.

Murphy said she worried students were missing out on critical services, such as lunches and mental health services.

“Remitting that is really concerning to us,” she told The Globe in a phone call Monday. “We feel that we were successful this morning, but we still didn’t have as many students attending as we usually do.”

Marlborough Public Schools are not directly involved in negotiations to get drivers back on the roads — bargaining is between the private bus company and its unionized employees.

Chris Larsen, a parent picking up his child at Goodnow Brothers Elementary School, said teachers and volunteers were “doing the best they can” to manage the unusually high number of cars that arrived for pickup.

“It’s supporting the bus drivers, if this is what I need to do,” Larsen said. “If that’s what it takes for folks to get a living wage, in the grand scheme of things, it’s not asking us much.”

But the long car lines and missed work time took a toll on others.

“I think they get paid really, really well for being bus drivers,” said Rubia Oliveira, a parent who waited a half hour in the car pickup line at Goodnow as teachers and police directed traffic. “This is a huge inconvenience.”

Oliviera said the only way she was able to come pick up her child was due to a recent surgery that kept her out of work for the week.

“Instead of being at home resting, I have to be here,” she said. Oliviera’s children are “probably going to stay home” if the strike continues, she said. “I have nobody to bring them.”

Students left Marlborough High School during the bus driver's strike. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Ana Siquiera, a parent who left work early to pick up her child from Goodnow Elementary, also said the strike was “very inconvenient.”

“I think it is not the time to be doing this,” Siquiera said. “Framingham did an agreement, what is it with Marlborough?”

But the drivers’ stagnant earnings, as their hours have been cut, make it difficult for them to provide for their families, said Ken Bergen, a business agent for Local 170 who had picketed since 5 a.m.

“Some parents are inconvenienced, and we understand,” Bergen said. “We don’t want to do this — we don’t call a strike lightly.”

Bus drivers plan to picket “until an agreement is reached,” he said.

“We would never consider stopping the picketing prior to an agreement being reached, or at least being close to reached,” Bergen said. “But [NRT is] not even returning to the table, so where’s the incentive for our members to return to work?”

