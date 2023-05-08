Mary the African antelope returned to zoo in Ludlow after five weeks wandering western Mass.

“I’m incredibly pleased this story has a happy ending, and that is due to the entire Lupa Zoo staff working tirelessly to bring her home safely,” Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said in a statement.

Mary, the one-horned African antelope that escaped Lupa Zoo in Ludlow and repeatedly evaded police capture, was safely apprehended Saturday night after five weeks on the run, officials said.

Mary broke out about five weeks ago after a storm knocked down a fence in her enclosure. In the following weeks, she was spotted frolicking across Ludlow, Wilbraham, Palmer, and Belchertown as she eluded authorities.

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, she was apprehended near the Mass Pike and Chapin and Miller Streets in Ludlow, according to a Facebook post from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office. She had been spotted with a herd of deer “who she apparently made friends with along the way,” the post said.

Wally Lupa, the director of facility development and animal care at Lupa Zoo, left an open trailer beside Mary after she was sighted, and she eventually moseyed inside, he said.

“It was amazing,” Lupa said in a phone interview. “It took about three or four hours for it to sink in.”

Lupa had been tracking the 24-year-old antelope over the past few weeks, following the dozens of reported sightings. He also relied on consultation from the US Department of Agriculture and the Massachusetts Environmental Police, he said.

“She definitely got around. I know all her spots,” he said.

Mary’s species is known for having great eyesight and hearing, being resistant to tranquilizers, and sleeping just 10 ten minutes at a time – making her a particularly elusive perp.

Police had responded to Mary’s reported locations multiple times over the past month, but each time, she slipped away.

“Wally mostly slept in his car over the past five weeks as he tried everything imaginable to bring Mary home,” Cocchi said in a statement. “He showed amazing compassion and I’m proud of my team and the other law enforcement agencies who all worked together to get to this day.”

For now, Mary is safely back in her pen alongside her beloved mate, George.

“They touched noses, circled each other, and trotted off. Within a few minutes they were back together, side-by-side like nothing happened,” Lupa said. “Just such beautiful, majestic animals, her and her mate.”





