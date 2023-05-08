Woman dies following multi-vehicle crash on I-91 in Longmeadow

Troopers went to mile marker 0.2 on I-91 north at about 2:55 a.m. and found several damaged vehicles, State Police said in a statement.

The names of the victim, believed to be a Springfield woman in her 20s, and the driver, a 29-year-old Springfield man, were not released by State Police on Monday.

A woman died after she was struck repeatedly on the highway following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Longmeadow early Sunday morning that also seriously injured the man driving the car she was in, State Police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit was traveling northbound on I-91 when it struck the back of a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck, State Police said. The Volkswagen rolled over and the passenger, the young woman, was ejected from the car, State Police said.

She was hit multiple times by vehicles traveling northbound on the roadway, according to the statement, and was later determined to be dead at the scene.

The Volkswagen’s driver was seriously injured and taken by the Agawam Fire Department to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, according to the statement.

The pickup ended up against the guardrail, and the four people inside were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries, State Police said.

Other drivers hit the debris from those vehicles involved in the first crash, the statement said.

The incident remains under investigation by State Police.

