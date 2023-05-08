Would Sununu sign N.H. parental rights bill? ‘We’ll see,’ he says.

Governor Chris Sununu said he has a “generally favorable” view of the pending legislation that would establish a parental bill of rights in education in New Hampshire, but he’s waiting to review the bill in its final form before deciding whether to sign it into law.

The controversial legislation, Senate Bill 272, is headed toward what’s sure to be a close vote in the 400-member House, where Republicans hold an incredibly slim four-seat advantage. A handful of potential GOP defections could sink the partisan bill again this session.

The House narrowly rejected a parental rights bill last year after Sununu vowed to veto it. Critics had warned it would harm vulnerable young people by forcing schools to out LGBTQ students to their parents, and the state attorney general’s office had said the bill could violate state antidiscrimination laws.

The revised version of the bill introduced this year still faces fierce opposition from LGBTQ rights advocates, but Sununu has signaled the measure appears to be what many parents want.

“I give the Senate a lot of credit. They listened. They heard a lot of the advocacy, a lot of the concerns with the House bills that were coming out, some things that folks did not think were going to work, were not in the state’s best interest. They made sure their bill addresses a lot of that,” Sununu told reporters last week. “So I think they deserve a lot of credit for addressing that. I’m generally favorable in its current form. I’ll wait to see exactly what it looks like when it gets to me.”

“We’ll see where the final bill ends up,” he added.

Sununu said this year’s bill is “clearly better” and “much more viable” than last year’s, and he said he hasn’t heard the attorney general’s office raise the same concerns expressed last year. (A spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Justice told the Globe that the DOJ has monitored this legislation and provided feedback to the legislature. He declined to comment further.)

Republicans across the country have been energized by efforts to pass parental rights legislation, but Sununu — who’s mulling a possible GOP presidential run — said his review of SB 272 is about New Hampshire, not any national stage.

