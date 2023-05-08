Charts: Mass killings are on the rise in the US

Over the first four months and six days of this year, 115 people have died in 22 mass killings — an average of one mass killing a week , according to data collected by a partnership of The Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University .

It just won’t stop. Mass killings take place regularly in the United States. The killing of eight people Saturday at a mall in Allen, Texas, was only the latest in a long string of shocking tragedies. And the pace may be picking up.

It was the highest number of mass-killing deaths this early in the year since at least 2006, the AP reported.

“I’ve never seen a situation like this. We’ve had so many mass killings in such a short period of time. I feel quite confident in saying this is historic,” said James Alan Fox, a professor of criminology, law and public policy at Northeastern University in Boston, who oversees the database and has been studying mass killings for decades.

At the same time, he noted, it’s not clear the trend will last all year. “We could have a gap — and I’m hoping for it,” he said.

The database defines a mass killing as a killing by any means in which four or more people, excluding the offender, were killed within a 24-hour time frame.

The data compiled by Northeastern and the news outlets also allow a look at the role that guns have played in the killings.

The year’s mass killings so far have included 6 public mass shootings resulting in 41 deaths, and 16 non-public mass shootings (such as domestic killings) resulting in 74 deaths. So far, the database has not recorded any mass killings this year where guns were not used.

Fox said it was worrisome that there had been 6 public mass shootings so far this year because 6 is the annual average going back to 2006, where his database starts. The record is 10 public mass shootings in 2021, a record that Fox said he hoped would not be broken.

California, Florida, and Texas have already seen multiple mass killings this year, according to the data.





The Washington, D.C., non-profit Gun Violence Archive slices the data differently. It reports there have been 202 mass shootings this year. In 2022, there were a total of 647 mass shootings. The group’s definition of a “mass shooting” includes incidents where four or more people were shot, regardless of whether the injuries were fatal.

The Gun Violence Archive also reported 21 “mass murders,” where four or more people were killed by guns, a number similar to the current “mass killing” tally reported by Northeastern and its news partners.

Mark Bryant, executive director of the Gun Violence Archive, said he was seeing an uptick in his data. He said the upward trend was happening even before what is normally the busiest time of the year for shootings and murders, the warmer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day. “We are not in the hot season yet and that’s the thing that’s worrying me here,” he said.

Where in the United States are public mass shootings, the nightmares that play out at places like schools, malls, and nightclubs, most common?

A look at the data collected by Northeastern and its news partners on public mass shootings from 2006 to this year indicates that North Dakota and Wyoming are leading the nation in per capita public mass shooting incidents, while Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Hawaii have had the lowest number, reporting zero such incidents over that period.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.





